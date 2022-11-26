Braving the cold for a good cause

SAYRE — The Bridge of the Penn York Valley Churches began their annual Sleepout fundraiser event on Friday afternoon at their makeshift shelter in the parking lot of Guthrie Desmond Street Practice.
Every year, volunteers weather the cold for at least an hour at a time — for a total of 24 hours — to raise awareness and funds for those in need.
“This is our 20th year doing the Sleepout and we do it to raise awareness of people in need in our community, especially heating needs right now with fuel oil being through the roof,” said Kim Paul, President of The Bridge. “We put out the need to the community and it’s really been great.”
The Bridge is a non-profit Christian organization of 25 churches in the Penn-York Valley that serves residents in the Waverly, Sayre, and Athens school districts. Their purpose is to minister to those in the community in need of assistance regardless of background, race, color, or persuasion.
Volunteers at the Sleepout raise funds by asking friends and family to sponsor them for a time in the cold. Additionally, a donation barrel was at the event.
Paul shared that The Bridge received $8,665 in donations just after the Sleepout began on Friday.
“We do it this time of year because of the Christmas parade of course, and Thanksgiving because it’s a time when we’re thankful for all the things that we have — and it’s a good time to think about others that might not be as fortunate right now,” Paul said.
The makeshift shelter provided a bed and couch for volunteers as they braved the cold for at least an hour each. The fundraiser gives community members the understanding of what it is like to be homeless and not have luxuries such as heat.
A new feature at this year’s Sleepout was the school district challenge “Socks in a Box.” Various boxes from each school district including Athens, Sayre and Waverly were placed at the makeshift shelter for donations of new socks for children and youth pre-k through 12th grade. The donations were a part of The Bridge’s Kids at Risk program which provides needs to children in the area.
Numerous community sponsors supported the annual event.
The Sleepout is a 24 hour event that started at 3 p.m. on Friday and concludes today at 3 p.m.
