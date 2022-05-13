Commissioners to sell Bradford County Manor?

TOWANDA — “Bradford County should not be in the business of doing business,” County Commissioner Doug McLinko stated at Thursday’s commissioners meeting at the county courthouse.
McLinko was referring to the Bradford County Manor, as commissioners unanimously approved a motion to advertise requests for proposals to purchase the care facility.
“We are looking at opportunities to privatize the manor, which would involve selling the property, facility and the bed licenses for resident care,” Commissioner Daryl Miller said.
Miller explained that there were a number of reasons that the county decided to seek potential buyers for the property — among them being the annual cost to the county to keep the facility operating at a high level for residents.
“Because of the changes that happened with COVID and the changes in regulations associated with that, we saw a $2.7 million cost above the normal budget amount,” Miller said.
This year, nearly $16 million of the county’s $84.4 million budget is allocated to the manor, according to a copy of the budget on the county’s website.
Miller added that because of rising costs and lagging state reimbursements, the county would have no choice but to raise taxes within the next couple of years to cover the expenses.
“We’d be looking at at least a one mill increase, or 10 percent increase in taxes to cover that,” he said. “That’s not saying that if we don’t sell the manor this year that that will happen, we’re looking at the long-term outlook of the manor, and that’s what we’re seeing.”
McLinko emphasized that the proposal was not because of the manor employees, whom he called “outstanding heroes.”
“This should not affect employees too much, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that they’re taken care of,” he said. “We’re looking for a very responsible buyer and we will be as transparent as possible with the manor’s employees.”
Miller noted that only 10 other counties in the state operate senior care facilities.
“This decision is not being taken lately by any means,” he said. “But it’s becoming more difficult for counties to operate these types of facilities.”
“At the end of the day, it’s a business decision,” Commissioner John Sullivan added. “It’s not an easy decision, but I do feel it’s the right thing to do for the county.”
“Our top priorities are our patients and our employees,” said McLinko. “But moving the manor to the private sector will make it more efficient. It belongs in the private sector.”
Commissioners noted that they are looking for potential buyers that are committed to keeping the bed licenses in Bradford County, but added that moving those out of the area would be extremely difficult process with the state, regardless.
The request for proposals will be active for 45 days starting Monday, May 16.
