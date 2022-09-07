SAYRE — The 7th Annual Valley Walk Against Suicide will be held this Saturday at Riverfront Park in Sayre.
Amy Dupre, co-organizer of the walk, created the event with her father seven years ago after losing a family member to suicide.
“When that happened, he and I were very shocked and tried to figure out what we could do to bring more awareness and support to our community,” Dupre said. “We felt like there wasn’t enough support there. People that are survivors and those who have lost people are struggling themselves.”
The walk is accepting donations that will not only help fund the event, but will be given throughout the area.
“We give all the donations that we receive to the local organizations in the area,” Dupre said. “We donate to Chemung County, The Main Link for Bradford County, and we do reach out to Bath VA and those areas for those kinds of things as well. We have multiple raffles from local stores and businesses that have donated (such as) gift cards and different baskets. The outreach this year has been so overwhelming with support and we want to thank everybody that donated anything to our walk to help us this year. It’s absolutely fantastic.”
The walk will include about 50 baskets to raffle off with gift cards.
Dupre added the importance of keeping an open mind at the event.
“Everybody is struggling in some way or another,” she said. “All we ask is just everybody be open to help one another.”
The walk will be just over one mile with registration beginning at 10 a.m. and a start time of 11 a.m at Riverfront Park.
