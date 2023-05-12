TOWANDA — A Towanda woman who is already serving a six-year prison sentence for making straw purchases on firearms will serve another six to 12 months after she was sentenced in Bradford County court this week for a separate incident in October 2021 during which she assaulted a state constable.
According to Bradford County District Attorney First Assistant James Nasatka, Shana McAlmont, 37, was found guilty via jury last month of aggravated assault — attempt to cause bodily injury, and resisting arrest. She will also face a year of probation and a fine of $150 for a summary count of harassment.
Nasatka explained that the verdict followed an investigation by Pennsylvania State Police which began on or about Oct. 30, 2021 just outside Monroe Township. A Pennsylvania State Constable went to an address on Route 220 that was the defendant’s last known address to take McAlmont into custody based on several warrants for her arrest. When the Constable arrived at the residence, wearing an identifying vest and badge, he was let into the residence by an unknown male, who indicated McAlmont was in the residence.
The male went to a rear bedroom and told McAlmont that a constable was at the residence, at which point, the constable testified that McAlmont immediately began yelling expletives, Nasatka said.
Nasatka stated the constable then came to the room and identified McAlmont, at which time he attempted to calm her down. When his attempts failed, he attempted to take her into custody, at which point she began strongly resisting. He testified that McAlmont attempted to kick him in the groin twice and attempted to strike him with an open hand in the face, all of which he used defensive tactics to block so as to avoid injury, noted Nasatka.
McAlmont then dropped to the floor and attempted to lock her legs around the bed to avoid going with the constable. The constable testified that he was finally able to place McAlmont in his vehicle and, when she arrived at the Bradford County Jail, she again began resisting, resulting in multiple corrections officers having to move her into the jail, added Nasatka.
The sentences were ordered to run consecutive to each other and consecutive to all other sentences McAlmont is currently serving, which gives her an aggregate minimum of six years, seven months, and seventy-two hours to an aggregate maximum of fourteen years and three months followed by one year of probation, Nasatka noted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.