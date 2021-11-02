SMITHFIELD — The race for the Region III seat on the Athens School Board will come down to write-in votes.

There were 444 write-in votes cast in Tuesday's general election, while current school board president John Johnson received 390 votes.

Michael Owen was running as a write-in candidate in the Region III race. If more than 390 of those write-in votes have his name listed then he will earn the spot on the board.

Region III of the Athens Area School District covers Smithfield, Ulster and Ridgebury.

Johnson has been on the school board for five years and served as its president over the last four years.

Owen is a 2001 graduate of Athens Area High School and a lifelong resident of Ridgebury.

Look for more information on this race in a future edition of the Morning Times.

