SAYRE — A yearly arts festival highlighted the creative works of high school students from the Valley area.
Multiple students showcased their artistic creations at the Valley Arts4All event in Riverfront Park Saturday and Sunday. Booths were lined up on the park grounds and featured students’ drawings, paintings, photographs and handmade jewelry.
Athens freshman Michaiah Swetland created necklaces with gems shaped like crescent moons. She has created this style of jewelry for three years now. Swetland has been making jewelry since she was a small child, according to her mother, Rebecca Wells. Saturday marked the second time that Swetland has participated in Valley Arts4All as an artisan.
Athens sophomore Savannah Persun unveiled colored pencil drawings and acrylic paintings of various animals. Subjects included a leopard, toucan, fawn and calf. She stated that drawing has been a lifelong hobby that she really enjoys.
Also on scene was Athens student Mackenzie Cole. She displayed her landscape paintings that depicted starry night skies, tropical oceanfronts and fields with sunflowers. Her parents, Tricia and David expressed pride in their daughter for pursuing her passion. David noted that her teacher submitted one of her paintings in a contest at the Canton Apple and Cheese Festival that won first place four years ago.
Student Grace Lamb presented many of her natural science drawings and paintings. Her subjects included birds, beetles and butterflies. People had the chance to contribute to Lamb’s future if they purchased her artworks, according to her mother, Susan.
“All of this money is going towards her textbooks because she’s going to art college next year,” Susan said.
Lamb will pursue scientific illustration with a minor in biology at Arcadia University in Glenside, Pa. She is passionate about both natural science and art. Her drawings allow her to blend the two interests together for the viewing public. Lamb is the youngest member at age 17 of the Guild of Natural Scientific Illustrators Finger Lakes chapter in Ithaca, N.Y. Recently, she took third place at a Mansfield University art contest called the Master and Grasshopper Exhibition.
Photography was another art medium featured at the festival. Sayre student Mercedez Haggerty displayed her photographs of various plants and wildlife. This was her second year at Valley Arts4All. It was her first year having her own booth, which she stated was very exciting. Her creative process involves waking up early and exploring nature trials to find certain animals. Many photos involve close-up shots of birds.
“I got really close,” Haggerty described. “I angled myself between two different rocks and I sat there for a while until [the bird] got comfortable with me being there.”
The weekend festivities marked the sixth annual observance of Valley Arts4All. There were over 100 booths on the park grounds that included both professional artisans and student participants.
