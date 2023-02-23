Moving 4.5 million steps forward

WAVERLY — “This is transformative, and it’s expected to be transformative,” said Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres from his village hall office on Wednesday.
He leaned back in his chair with a big smile — even a laugh escaped his lips. The years worth of work during his tenure — from revitalizing a local park to rewriting a 40-year-old comprehensive plan — was finally paying off.
Despite the dreary, sloshy February weather right outside the building, nothing could take the smile from Ayres’ face, as he had just arrived from Johnson City after meeting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and bringing $4.5 million back to the village he represents.
In a round of grant announcements Wednesday, Hochul stated that Waverly and the Village of Montour Falls each received $4.5 million as the first recipients of the Southern Tier NY Forward awardees.
“Building on the momentum of the State’s successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same ‘Plan-then-Act’ strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York’s smaller and rural communities,” the governor’s office stated.
“Montour Falls and Waverly represent some of the best that New York State has to offer: natural beauty, a vibrant business community, thriving agriculture, and culturally rich historical sites,” Hochul said. “Thanks to NY Forward, these communities will be able to leverage these assets and state funding to revitalize their downtowns, welcome even more workers and businesses, and transform their Main Streets into regional destinations. My administration remains committed to investing in local economies like these to give residents the jobs, the tools, and the infrastructure needed to thrive.”
Coincidentally, it was Owego winning a DRI grant several years ago that started Waverly’s journey to pursue its own large source of funding.
“We at the village approached LeeAnn Tinney (Tioga County Director of Economic Planning and Development) and asked her ‘why not us?’” said Ayres.
They quickly found out. For starters, the village’s comprehensive plan had not been updated since the 1980s. The short answer was that the municipality simply lacked a clear and concise plan for its future.
“I really commend the work that has been done by the village for the past few years,” Tinney said Wednesday. “They were extremely diligent about updating their plan. They strengthened their community partnerships with the school. They completed a downtown economic study. They truly positioned themselves to be right where they needed to be in order to obtain this funding.”
“We basically created a whole new plan,” Ayres said. “We invested our own money into creating that plan as well as the downtown study. We have a new DPW building. We basically rebuilt our wastewater facility. We got other grants like the one to rebuild the Glen and the Main Street grants. I think we really proved ourselves and positioned ourselves over the course of several years to make this happen.”
Tinney praised Ayres’ leadership in being instrumental for Waverly winning the grant, but the mayor called it a community-wide effort.
“I think — and I hope this was what the state saw and it helped us — that we demonstrated that Waverly is a community that knows how to pull together to get results,” he said. “The village board, the school, the businesses, the nonprofits, the community as a whole — everyone had a hand in making this happen. We’ve all worked for this. And now, the hard work begins.
“These funds will allow for the community as a whole to invest in its preferred future, collectively, as a group,” Ayres continued. “Potential projects that might never be realized have the potential to be developed and completed by the use of these grant monies. The NY Forward grant funds might also encourage additional community stakeholders to invest their own capital into projects, extending the impact of the grant. These are exciting times for the Village of Waverly and we greatly appreciate being awarded a NY Forward Grant and pledge to be good stewards of these funds.”
Montour Falls and Waverly will now begin the process of developing “Strategic Investment Plans” to revitalize their downtowns, the governor’s office stated. A local planning committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead these efforts, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will examine local assets and opportunities to identify projects that align with each community’s vision and that are poised for implementation. Funding will be awarded for selected projects from the Strategic Investment Plan that have the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.