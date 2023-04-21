A life with LFS

ATHENS — If there’s one thing that James and Kathy Higgins have learned since the former was diagnosed with Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS), it would be to live a life worth remembering.
Fans of the Valley fundraiser Mo Songs for Kerry may remember the Higgins’, as the couple organized the formerly annual event in honor of their daughters and to raise money for the association at the front line raising awareness for the disease, which claimed the lives of two of their daughters.
LFS is a genetic disorder that causes a mutation of a gene that greatly increases the risk of developing cancer. In fact, women with LFS are virtually guaranteed to develop breast cancer.
The last Mo Songs for Kerry fundraiser was held in 2019. Since then, the Higgins’ found that they could raise the same amount of money for the LFSA through several smaller events without needing to put in the extensive time, energy and effort for Mo Songs.
But then 2020 hit, and the COVID-19 lockdowns halted everything. James was suddenly left with a lot of time to remember.
Already somewhat of a blogging enthusiast who enjoyed writing, James was gifted “Storyworth” by Kathy. Storyworth is an online application that asks a series of questions for the writer to tell stories about his life.
James completed the Storyworth assignments for the rest of the year, and the results were compiled and sent to him as a book. From there, the idea was born to make more copies and begin selling them — with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the LFSA.
“The book is not really about LFS, it’s about my life and some of the experiences I’ve had.” James said. “LFS is definitely in here because it has been a part of my life, but that’s not what it’s about. It ranges from funny stories to more poignant issues. I talk about my daughters. It’s not sugar-coated.”
James and Kathy both explained that living with LFS, which may affect one in every 5,000, is a fine line between living with due diligence and paranoia.
“It’s a daily struggle. There’s constant scans. You have to check yourself regularly and if you feel something off or a lump you automatically think ‘oh no, is this it?’” Kathy said.
Despite the worries surrounding the disorder, the Higgins’ said it always comes back around to making sure life is worth living and remembering.
“It’s not all doom and gloom,” James said. “The introduction of the book is addressed to my grandkids who aren’t born yet, and I want people to take this away from this book: I’m human. I’m a normal guy who has stories to tell and has things worth remembering. Everyone does. My father did. My grandfather did — everyone has a life worth remembering, so I want people to remember that, too.”
Anyone looking to meet James and learn about his new book is welcome to join his Author Meet and Greet at 6 p.m., May 9 at the Sayre Public Library.
