SAYRE — The Sayre Borough and Sayre Area School District are looking to team up to get local high school students involved in local government.
During the borough’s workshop meeting on Monday, council president Patrick Gillette announced that the initiative to have “junior council members” join the council is moving forward.
Specifically, the borough is working with Sayre Social Studies Teacher Bill Trump to have two students, ideally, a junior and a senior, to join the council as junior members and experience what the borough government does on a regular basis.
“They wouldn’t have a formal vote on matters, but they would be involved in all of our meetings and part of the discussion on the decisions that we make and the things that we do as a borough council,” Gillette said.
Council members agreed that the program could be a great opportunity to get local youths involved in civic engagement and leadership, and potentially be the first introduction of the future generation of local elected officials.
The idea of the program would be for students to serve a two-year term, with an overlap of the outgoing senior taking a first-year junior under his or her wing so there would be a smooth transition, Gillette explained.
Council members also agreed that having young adults involved in some of the facets of borough government would give the council members, themselves, a different perspective on certain matters.
“As we make these decisions for our residents in the borough, it would definitely be a valuable insight to get the perspective of some of our younger people,” Gillette said. “I think they can bring a valuable perspective on some of our projects.”
Gillette noted that the borough would work with Trump to find students interested in participating in the program.
