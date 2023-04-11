SAYRE — A Sayre man is in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail after allegedly fleeing from police and crashing his motorcycle last week.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Travis L. Lattimer, 45, was charged with two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, both grade-three felonies; recklessly endangering another person, a grade-two misdemeanor; and 11 summary offenses following his alleged involvement in the incident, which took place shortly after noon on April 5.
Police shared that an officer observed a motorcycle make an improper signal turning onto North Keystone Avenue in Sayre. The officer attempted to get behind the motorcycle to run the license plate until the operator, Lattimer, turned his head around and drove around at a high rate of speed after seeing police behind him.
Police added that Lattimer then allegedly began driving recklessly on North Keystone Avenue until the Howard Street bridge, heading towards Waverly. Lattimer then took a left turn and struck a curb, allowing police to contact and identify him.
Due to the mechanism of injury, police requested Greater Valley EMS to the scene where they then transported Lattimer to Robert Packer Hospital.
Police noted that Lattimer has several outstanding warrants out of Pennsylvania and New York State.
Lattimer was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley prior to being sent to jail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 18.
