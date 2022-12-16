After over 20 years in the position, Richard Bean has resigned from Chairman of Athens Township Parks and Recreation.
“I’ll miss the people that I’ve worked with,” Bean said. “I’ve had a good team of people that came in for about five to seven years. We’ve always had some good people on the park commission.”
Bean shared the timeline of the Athens Township Parks, specifically Round Top Park, from the start of his time as Chairman to the end.
“When I started, we had two pavilions on the lower end and nine up on the top,” he said. “We re-did a lot of playgrounds with the mulch and everything so that it was safer for the kids and we added a brand new area with three new pavilions.”
The former Chairman added that throughout his time in the position, many things were added to the park — horseshoes, volleyball pits, and a gaga pit just to name a few.
Out of all the additions to the Athens Township Parks, one project in particular is Bean’s favorite; The pond project when he and other parks commission members put in new pavilions and a boardwalk.
While he’ll miss those members greatly, there were other people that made the job worthwhile for Bean.
“I’ll miss the public too, I enjoy them,” he said. “Another thing I really enjoyed working with was the boy scouts. They did jobs for us that needed to be done and we didn’t make the jobs up just for them.”
He shared 47 Eagle Scout projects were completed within all Athens Township Parks during his time in the position.
“We paid for the material but they planned them and they had all the leadership and got everything done,” Bean said. “I can’t leave out the girl scouts; I had one girl who put the gaga pit in with some help. She raised her own money for it and installed it.”
Bean shared other projects that the parks commission will be working on at Round Top Park after his resignation including the addition of trails, a dog park, disc golf, and another boat ramp.
“I told them if they need any assistance to just give me a call,” Bean said.
As his time as Chairman ends, Bean shares his reasoning for the resignation.
“I’ve been retired since 1996 and I figured that since I’m over 80 years old, it was time to give it up,” he said. “I want to do it when I’m still around and whenever they need help I can go help them.”
Bean is proud of the parks and how they bring travelers to the Valley.
“The parks are for families and it really helps the economy,” he said. “When you go up there on a weekend, you’ll see a lot of cars from out of state besides New York and Pennsylvania.”
Bean is looking forward to having a little more time on his hands but will always be a phone call away to keep the Athens Township Parks thriving.
His resignation will take effect at the end of this month.
