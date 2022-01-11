SAYRE — A 19-year-old Sayre woman was jailed last week in lieu of $100,000 bail after allegedly selling narcotics out of her hotel room in Sayre.
Destiny Faith Barnes was charged by Sayre police with one ungraded felony count of manufacturing a controlled substance; one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a grade-three felony; and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
According to police, on Jan. 5, officers were tipped off by a confidential informant that Barnes was purportedly selling heroin and fentanyl out of her hotel room at a hotel in Sayre. Officers were also aware that Barnes was on parole for narcotics-related charges from a previous incident.
Officers then set up surveillance outside of the hotel room as well as the building itself. In less than an hour, multiple people were observed entering the hotel room from a side entrance of the building, staying for a few minutes, and then leaving, said police. Police noted that this behavior was common for dealers selling out of hotel rooms.
Officers then obtained a search warrant of the room, and discovered multiple individuals in the room in addition to Barnes, said police. Officers also found narcotics packaging material, methamphetamine, marijuana, hypodermic needles and other items of drug paraphernalia, police said.
When interviewed by officers, Barnes said she had been selling narcotics — namely methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and prescription pills — out of the hotel room for the last few days to help raise money for her pregnancy. Barnes said that other individuals sell drugs for her as well and bring her back the money.
Police added that Barnes was “completely cooperative” throughout the entire incident.
Barnes was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley prior to being sent to the Bradford County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.
