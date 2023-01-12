WAVERLY — Waverly officials on Tuesday expressed skepticism regarding a proposed electric vehicle charging station after questions were raised surrounding the responsibility of the stations.
While the installation of the equipment would be paid for by EVolve NY — the state program behind the project — it remained unclear who would pay for repairs if the chargers were somehow damaged.
The four proposed electric vehicle charging stations would be located off Fulton Street just south of Broad Street — which is a flood zone. That is where the sticking point for village officials originated from, as the program suggested that the stations would be under the municipality’s flood insurance.
“Why does our flood insurance matter?” Trustee Kasey Traub asked. “We’re giving them the land for the stations and they’re making any money made from it, so why would it be on our insurance?”
While Mayor Patrick Ayres clarified that EVolve NY would take care of the maintenance of the stations, it was also unclear which entity would be on the hook for any costs associated to potential damage to the stations, such as if a vehicle strikes them.
“There is certainly a benefit to having the charging stations in the village,” he said. “It’s right off (Interstate 86), and people passing through would need to stop here if they need to charge their vehicle. And that opens up a range of benefits as the idea is they would be utilizing local businesses while they’re here.”
However, Traub and other trustees remained concerned over how much responsibility the village would have over something that they thought would not result in a significant gain for the municipality.
“It sounds like a bad business plan,” Traub said. “The state is technically taking away gasoline sales tax revenue by making the push to electric vehicles, and then they keep any revenue made from it — on land that we would be giving them — and then the village could be on the hook for insurance? It doesn’t make any sense.”
