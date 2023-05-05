Harlan Rowe students participate in Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit

ATHENS — Students at Harlan Rowe Middle School participated in hands-on learning exhibits from the Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit (MOLU) this week to help make science, technology, and engineering come alive for them.
Coterra Energy Truck Driver Evan Turner shared details on the MOLU as he instructed students to their different learning exhibits throughout the day.
“Kids get the opportunity to go around and learn about the natural gas field,” he said. “It varies between career options for kids like drill bits, onshore and offshore oil wells, and learn about viscosity, porosity, and stuff like petroleum and everyday products. There is actually a station where you guess if a product is made out of oil which is pretty cool.”
Turner shared that Coterra Energy stores and operates the MOLU for the natural gas companies in the area.
Harlan Rowe Science and STEM Teacher Sarah Kemp added that students from seventh and eighth grade science classes are participating in MOLU.
The MOLU has visited Harlan Rowe for the past few years along with several other school districts.
The Oilfield Energy Center’s MOLU is a $1 million engaging traveling exhibit and features six self contained stations with curriculum-based, hands-on activities about energy and the technologies and sciences involved with the oil and gas industry.
The curriculum consists of 24 activities and is correlated to the Next Generation National Science Standards. Each learning station is opened to reveal the display areas including various elements of a learning activity and materials.
Kemp shared that the MOLU is a great opportunity for teaching engineering, science, and technology to Harlan Rowe students. In addition, the MOLU helps them with possible future careers.
With the help of Athens Area School District Career Coach Lyndsay Coleman and Harlan Rowe Science Teacher Jay White, the MOLU was ready for students, Kemp noted.
She thanked Chesapeake Energy for sponsoring the MOLU and for two days filled with educating Harlan Rowe students.
