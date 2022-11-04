SAYRE — Much like it has throughout the summer, ongoing road and infrastructure projects continue to frustrate community members and business owners in the Valley.
That frustration came to a head last week on Lockhart Street, where travelers drove slowly over deep ruts waiting to be patched and business owners were often at a loss for what to tell customers struggling to navigate the various road closures in downtown Sayre.
“You feel like a rat in a maze,” said Mike Locke at Reagan Steele Jewelers. “We know this kind of thing comes with these kinds of projects. And we know it’ll all be better in the long run, but yeah — it’s frustrating.”
While Locke said the construction hasn’t impacted business too much, but he often hears complaints from customers when they do visit the store.
But just down the street at Doggy Doos, owner Melanie Stratton said the construction has made business recovery following the pandemic more difficult.
“It’s been worse than COVID,” she said. “Customers call ahead and ask if they can get here, and if they can’t they postpone or cancel their dog’s appointment.”
Aqua Pennsylvania, the water company behind the endeavor, explained that the project began in June 2022, and consists of replacing water mains around the borough. An Aqua spokesperson said the new mains should last a century.
“Aqua Pennsylvania has a robust capital improvement program and is investing over $3 million in main replacement in Sayre,” she said. “This project, which entails replacing 7,330 feet of aging cast iron pipe, will improve service reliability, reduce water loss and will fortify the water infrastructure serving the community for approximately 100 years.”
Business owners and Aqua alike acknowledged that the typical inconveniences that come with projects involving roads have been exacerbated by PennDOT’s Route 199 project. But the Aqua spokesperson said the frustrations are heard and the company tries to work with affected parties.
“Road closures, while frustrating for travel and business, are critical to ensure a safe working environment for our employees, contractors and neighbors,” she said. “Aqua and our contractors work with the county to schedule construction times on the roads. Aqua notifies customers who live in the areas that will be affected with a door notice before the project begins alerting them of the potential for road or water service disruption. Contractors also speak directly to residents and answer any questions that they have a few days prior to performing construction on the roads where they reside.”
However, many business owners said they received little to no notice as to when road and water service would be affected. One business owner said she was given a notice approximately 30 minutes before the water was to temporarily be shut off. Stratton said she did receive a notice, but it was on a Monday, when her business is closed anyway.
Another business owner on Lockhart Street did confirm that she’s spoken with employees of the contractor out on the street, but that communication has still “not been very business-friendly.”
“There’s just been poor communication with the businesses,” she said. “What’s the plan? I’ve tried contacting Aqua, but I get more information from the workers on the street. It’s just felt like there’s no plan.”
Stratton concurred nearly word-for-word, noting that the process “is not user-friendly.”
“I don’t have trust in the process,” she said. “It’s just seemed very disorganized. It’s ruining cars and businesses.”
But in an effort to repair more than just the roads, the Aqua spokesperson explained that the company is putting its foot on the gas to fully pave the affected streets this year rather than wait until next year.
“This project was constructed in partnership with the Sayre Borough,” she said. “Aqua will provide funding to assist the borough with project completion. Our initial construction schedule originally had final street pavement completion in Spring 2023, but we are expediting this to happen before the end of the month to help alleviate the residents’ frustrations.”
Borough Manager Dave Jarrett added that municipal officials stay in contact with Aqua and the local project managers, and also acknowledged the frustrations of the community.
“We’ve definitely made our concerns known to them. I’ll put it that way — and the urgency to get it taken care of,” he said. “It’s been an ordeal. But they’ve assured us that the roadways will be restored by Thanksgiving.”
Jarrett noted that Lockhart Street will still see a Streetscape project next year for sidewalks and curbs, but that it won’t be nearly as disruptive as the water main project.
In the meantime, the Aqua spokesperson recommended individuals sign up for the company’s WaterSmart alerts.
“We use WaterSmart alerts and on our website through our service disruption map, any time we experience a need for an emergency shutdown,” she said. “We encourage our customers to sign up for WaterSmart alerts, an automated service designed for quick, reliable communication about water quality and service in case of disruption. Aqua’s WaterSmart alerts are delivered by phone, text or email at https://www.aquaamerica.com/customer-service-center/watersmart-alerts.aspx.”
Business owners said they will continue to push through just like they did during the pandemic, but the longer the work takes, the more they struggle.
“We keep saying that it’ll be better when it’s all done, but will we still be here?” Stratton asked. “People need local businesses. We’re here because we love what we do and we love offering these services to the community. But it’s getting tougher and tougher.”
“We’ll keep making the best of out of a bad situation, but it’s been so frustrating,” said the other Lockhart Street business owner. “We just want it to be better.”
