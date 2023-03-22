TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Melissa Carr, 43, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 44 days to 23 months and 29 days, fines of $500 plus court costs, for the offense of Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor 2.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Carr for the offense occurring on Nov. 26, 2022.
Arthur Everly, 42, of Troy, PA was sentenced to incarceration at a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 36 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft By Unlawful Taking, Misdemeanor 1.
Troy Borough Police arrested Everly for the offense occurring on July 3, 2022.
Stephanie Arnold, 28, of Athens, PA was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500 and Restitution of $81.59, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2,
Athens Borough Police arrested Arnold for the offense occurring on Aug. 13, 2022.
Cassidy Sutton, 26, of Wyalusing, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $500.00, Restitution of $7,334.75, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Chamberlain for the offense occurring on April 24, 2022.
Justin Bo Netherton, 19, of Wysox, PA was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, for the offense of Theft By Unlawful Taking, Misdemeanor 1.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Netherton for the offense occurring on Aug. 25, 2022.
Francis McKean, 33, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $750, plus court costs, for the offenses of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, Misdemeanor 2 and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Mckean for the offense occurring on Sept. 2, 2022.
Mitchell Bacorn, 34, of Rome, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 days to 30 days, fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of Harassment, Summary.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bacorn following investigation of an incident that occurred in Rome Township on Sept. 29, 2022.
Joseph Miller, 52, of Rome, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for an aggregate sentence of 12 months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $250, plus court costs, for the offense of Obstructing Administration of Law, Misdemeanor 2, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor.
Athens Township Police and Sayre Borough Police arrested Miller for the offenses occurring on Jan. 12, 2022 and Oct. 6, 2022.
James Lutz, 46, of Sayre, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 48 hours to 6 months, consecutive to other sentences, fines of $500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, Misdemeanor.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Lutz for the offense occurring on April 3, 2022.
Russell Griffin, 35, of Canton, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 6 months, after ARD was revoked for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Griffin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on Nov. 15, 2020.
Benjamin Speary, 34, of Lopez, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 12 months, fines of $1,020, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of Firearms not to be Carried without a License, Misdemeanor 1, Driving while License Suspended, 6th or Subsequent, Summary and Operating vehicle without Inspection, Summary.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Speary following investigation of an incident that occurred in Standing Stone Township on May 27, 2020.
Cody Felts, 22, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for an aggregate sentence of 5 months 72 hours to 6 years for the offenses of Defiant Trespass, Misdemeanor 3, Driving under the Influence, 2nd in 10 years, Misdemeanor 1, Driving under the Influence, 1st in 10 years, Misdemeanor and Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3.
Towanda Borough Police Department and of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Felts following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough and North Towanda Township on March 31, 2022, March 28, 2022, March 27, 2022 and March 11, 2022.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.