Two Valley restaurants are each doing their part to help the workers who lost their jobs and livelihoods following last week’s fire that destroyed Reese’s Restaurant.
The blaze that occurred on election night gutted the iconic Valley establishment, which stood since 1933 and was beloved by residents both young and old. Fortunately, there were no physical injuries sustained.
But while every restaurant’s worst nightmare became a reality for Reese’s, other establishments — namely Beeman’s Restaurant and Becky’s Diner — are now pitching in to help.
Specifically, Beeman’s is donating 25 percent of its profits earned from 4 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 29 to Reese’s employees, according to manager Michelle Lane.
“We host lots of fundraisers for various causes throughout the Valley, but obviously this one hits close to home,” she said. “We know a lot of people at Reese’s, and we know it’s going to be even tougher with the holidays coming up. We just wanted to do what we could to help out.”
Lane added that the restaurant is currently taking donations now, and there will also a collection jar out front for Reese’s employees.
Meanwhile, Becky’s Diner is sponsoring a employee benefit for Reese’s employees, which will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the South Waverly Borough Hall.
Becky’s Kristi Burroughs explained that the event will feature DJ Shep Goin’ South, basket raffles, baked goods and various gift cards that can be won.
“We have friends at Reese’s,” she said. “It’s a heartbreaking situation. We just hope someone would help us out if we were in that same position.”
