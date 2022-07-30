SAYRE — Skyrocketing material costs are making sure the Sayre Borough annual summer paving project is smaller than in years past.
The borough council this week formally approved awarding the project to Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. at a cost of $266,000.
The streets to be paved are as follows:
Larch Road from Stevenson Street to Beech Terrace
North Elmer Avenue from Bradford Street extending 658 feet south
North Hopkins Street from Seneca Street to Mohawk Street
North Hopkins Street from Tuscarora Street extending 200 feet south
Seneca Street from North Hopkins Strett to North Wilbur Avenue
Seneca Street from Repasky Lane to North Elmer Avenue
Oneida Street from North Elmer Avenue to North Wilbur Avenue
Madison Street from Olive Street to South Wilbur Avenue
Sunset Street from Shepard Road to Frank Street
Lewis Street from Linden Street to Summit Street
Ellistown Road from Perkins Street extending 250 feet north
Linden Street from Lincoln Street to Plummer Street.
Portions of South Thomas Avenue could also see repaving, but volatile material pricing could result in that part of the project being axed, according to borough manager Dave Jarrett.
“The rising cost of fuel has had a dramatic impact on the amount of paving work that the Borough will be able to complete this year,” he explained. “The scope of this year’s paving project was reduced due to higher than anticipated bids. Based on a comparison of 2021 and 2022 paving prices, this same project would be more than $70,000 less based on 2021 paving prices.”
This year’s endeavor is being paid for by $181,000 in liquid fuel monies and $85,000 in borough funds, Jarrett noted.
Liquid fuel funds are provided by the state and generated by gasoline and diesel fuel taxes. The local funds that will be used for the project are provided by the local services tax and property tax revenue.
