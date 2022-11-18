Former legislator recognized posthumously

The family of Frank John “Bud” Waite is pictured in the County’s Legislative Auditorium on Tuesday, and prior to a resolution that recognized Waite posthumously for his service to the county’s legislature.

 Photo by Wendy Post

Johnny Williams can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 232 or jwilliams@morning-times.com. Follow Johnny Williams on Twitter @johnnywMT

Recommended for you

Load comments