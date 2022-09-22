ATHENS — The Athens Area School District will kick off a new initiative next month that aims to form a better partnership between parents and teachers in the district as both groups look to help students achieve success in the classroom.
Partners in Education is a monthly program that will feature Athens teachers and administrators welcoming in parents for hour-long sessions that will focus on different topics each month.
“We will be doing a once-a-month learning session for our parents. This will pretty much be tailored to everything from reading, math, social and emotional learning, and different resources,” Lynch Bustin Elementary School Principal Maryellen Rhodes said.
Lynch-Bustin fourth grade teacher Karen Garman, who brought the idea to Rhodes, made a presentation about the program at this week’s Athens School Board meeting.
“Partners in Education is a monthly coaching that we’re going to be offering to the parents of the students in the Athens Area School District. Coaching on academic topics that will help them help their students at home,” Garman told the board.
Garman explained that the session will include a half hour of live coaching from an Athens Area School District professional. Following that, parents will have 30 minutes to ask questions or browse resources.
The school district will provide child care during the sessions in order to give the parents a chance to attend, according to Garman.
Rhodes noted the importance of forming a strong partnership between the school district and its parents.
“I think just in general, we’re always trying to involve our parents in our students’ learning. We feel very much that education is a partnering environment,” Rhodes said. “For a student to be successful we have to have those positive relationships at home, too. We’re just trying to build those connections with our families, with our communities, and (we’re trying) to essentially build that partnership.”
The program will begin on Monday, Oct. 3 at Lynch Bustin Elementary School and the first topic will be called “What is a Good Fit Book?”
On Monday, Nov. 7, the topic will be “Three Comprehension Strategies for ALL Readers” and will also be held at Lynch.
The program will be held on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. It will be live streamed and also recorded so parents can go back and watch if they cannot attend. There will be a watch party held at SRU Elementary for people who can’t make it to Athens or don’t have strong internet service at home.
