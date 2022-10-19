SAYRE — The Wall That Heals was on display recently at Sayre’s Riverfront Park. The Wall honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War and bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic and Jeffrey Grenzer, Director of Learning & Organizational Development, both veterans, were among a group of Guthrie caregivers who volunteered at The Wall That Heals last week.
“The wall recognizes American heroes who gave all in the service of their country. Our Guthrie community was privileged to volunteer to celebrate their lives and is deeply appreciative of their supreme sacrifice,” said Dr. Sabanegh.
Guthrie is passionate about the role veterans of all branches of the military play in the success of our integrated health care system. We proudly employ close to 200 veterans throughout our system. The Guthrie Veterans Committee continues to look for ways to honor and assist veteran employees and patients throughout the communities Guthrie serves.
We also understand the need for financial assistance in the community. Guthrie’s Veteran Patient Assistance Fund is designed to help meet that need, providing financial support for veterans or members of their immediate household struggling with a severe or chronic medical condition. During financial hardship, the Veteran Patient Assistance Fund can help patients across the Guthrie network with direct support for household bills.
