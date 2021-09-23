SAYRE – On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Sayre Area School District will host Fallin’ Into Fun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Satterlee Creek Environmental Center, located at 2817 Cotton Hollow Rd. in Litchfield.
The event will feature several children’s activities, including a nature paintbrush activity, bug collecting stream study, forest ecology walk, and more. There will also be some light refreshments provided.
“We’ve got everything pretty much set,” said board member Deb Agnew during a Sayre School Board meeting Monday. “Somebody donated some pumpkins ... we’re going to let the kids paint some pumpkins (and) we have someone who’s going to show them how to make brushes out of the environment.”
An apple hunt will also be staged for children to spot hidden apples.
“We’re going to have apples on the trails as people walk out through there,” Agnew said. “If they find certain apples — where we have stickers or something on them — then they get a little prize.”
In addition to the children activities, there will be a baking contest wherein attendees can submit any apple-based baked good.
“We’re hoping a lot of families (and) kids come out and just see what the center is like,” said Agnew.
