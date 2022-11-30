SAYRE — A Barton woman was finally jailed Tuesday following an incident from 2019 in which she allegedly sold an undercover informant several packets of heroin from a parking lot in Sayre.
According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Casey Lee Carpenter, 39, was remanded to jail on lieu of $100,000 bail on two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.
Officials from the attorney general’s office explained that the charges are the result of an incident that occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2019, at the CVS parking lot in Sayre, with the assistance of officers from the Bradford County Drug Task Force.
Officials said at that time, officers met with a confidential informant, who set up a meeting with Carpenter to purchase heroin and Suboxone at the aforementioned parking lot.
Once at the site, officers observed Carpenter leave her vehicle, which had already arrived, and approach the informant on the passenger side window, officials said. While speaking with the informant, Carpenter produced a medication bottle that contained 10 Suboxone strips and three packets that in total contained about a “bundle” of heroin, officials added.
The informant then paid for the drugs with $140 in pre-recorded money, and officers were able to take a picture of Carpenter at the scene before they left the parking lot. The drugs were immediately turned over officers and were later stored in the Athens Township Police Department.
Carpenter is due to appear back in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 6.
