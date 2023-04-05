SAYRE — A local singing competition featured a new twist that tested each contestants’ singing abilities Saturday night.
The Valley Idol Singing Competition held its second round at the Sayre VFW. The building was packed with attendees excited to hear each performance.
Round two presented a new challenge featuring music from the 1990s. Singers picked a number — one through 40 — and had to sing the song attached to the number, according to Joe Burns, the event organizer. Many had to practice their selected song, especially if they didn’t know it already.
“It’s a competition, but as long as they have fun with it, they are going to do great no matter what happens,” Burns said.
He felt that the competition is bigger and better since its inaugural one last year. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Sayre VFW. Last year’s funds helped pay for the building’s new roof, while this year’s raised money will fund a new heating and AC unit.
Burns was happy to see the event packed with people supporting local veterans. Regarding local performers, he stated that this year’s group has set the bar high.
Ridgebury resident Laura Clark competed and performed Bon Jovi’s “Blaze of Glory.” She stated that the ‘90s challenge was a little tough, but it tested everyone’s true potential. She was excited to meet fellow music lovers and to perform in front of friends and family members in attendance.
“I honestly love meeting new people, seeing all of the great performers and have fun,” Clark said. “I just enjoy everything because music is life.”
Vestal, N.Y. resident Ciaira Bridges performed Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine” at the competition. Music has been her lifelong passion since she started performing in musicals and plays since age 4. She expressed her excitement to be included in the event that celebrates local musical talent.
“I love competitions because it shows everybody’s ability and it just shows what this area can do,” Bridges said. “It gives people the opportunity to showcase what they got.”
Clark and Bridges also shared a unique connection. In 2016, both auditioned for the NBC singing competition series, “The Voice” in Philadelphia.
“I have met people from all over the place that share the same passion as I do for music,” Clark said. “Just being in a room with all of those people that love music gave me goosebumps.”
Other contestants and their songs performed included:
• Glenda Beadnell — “If I Were You” by Terri Clark.
• Mary Kate Warfle — “He Didn’t Have To Be” by Brad Paisley.
• Anita Evans — “No Scrubs” by TLC.
• John Osterhout “DJ Biggie” — “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn.
• Bonnie Lee — “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Mark Chesnutt.
• Lindsey Watkins — “You’re Still The One” by Shania Twain.
• Arricka Smith — “The Dance” by Garth Brooks.
• Sondra Predmore — “Maybe It Was Memphis” by Pam Tillis.
• Stacey Weber — “Don’t Tell Me What To Do” by Pam Tillis
• Paul Korn — “I Don’t Want to Know” by The Goo Goo Dolls.
The competition will name a winner at its grand finale on Friday, April 8. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.