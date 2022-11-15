TOWANDA — Monroeton resident Tammy Hart recently announced her candidacy for Bradford County Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts at the Villa Sena in Towanda surrounded by her friends, family and supporter.
“My career working for various offices of Bradford County spans over 20 years,” she stated. “I am known by others to be a dependable and dedicated employee who always strives to my best. I am an active member of the Bradford County Republican Committee and Bradford County Counsel of Republican Women. These experiences gave me the confidence and motivation to run for the position of prothonotary and/clerk of courts.
Hart explained that she began her professional career working as a file clerk for the county prothonotary office, where she was responsible for preparing and maintaining files and records that the office held.
“While working in this capacity I learned just how important the office of the prothonotary is to the court system and the residents of the county,” she said.
Hart said she then took a position working with Magisterial District Court Judge Fred Wheaton, where she learned how criminal and civil complaints are initiated, and worked through those cases to their final dispositions at the magisterial level. She added that she managed daily accounting, maintained all records and had files readily available prior to various types of hearings.
But she spend the majority of her career — just over 13 years — working as an administrative assistant at the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, where she was responsible for many aspects of the office, including family, civil and criminal court. Hart noted that she was also responsible for daily deposits, balancing multiple checking accounts and audits. Additionally, while working with purchase orders and various accounts, she learned how to manage an office budget.
“Throughout my 20 years of experience, I have shown my leadership skills and have proven that I have the ability to run and manage an office,” she said. “I know that in order to be successful you must take time to listen to those around you. I am a strong critical thinker with unique problem solving skills, and during my 20-plus years of service to Bradford County, I have been sought after by other offices for advice and guidance on an array of issues.”
Hart resides in Monroeton with her husband, David, and their three children.
