Guthrie reports patient numbers hospitalized for COVID

On Friday, Feb. 11, the Guthrie Clinic once again began posting COVID-19 patient status information on its Facebook page. Rather than showing the number of all patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, the new posts show only the number of patients who are hospitalized for COVID-19.
“These numbers do not reflect those additional patients who are hospitalized for other conditions but also test positive for COVID,” said the Facebook post.
As of Feb. 11, there were 25 patients hospitalized for COVID in the Guthrie Health System — 14 unvaccinated and 1 vaccinated. As of Feb. 18, there were 15 patients hospitalized for COVID — 11 unvaccinated and four vaccinated.
Those numbers include patients from all four Guthrie hospitals (Sayre, Troy, Corning and Cortland) and the Robert Packer Hospital’s Towanda campus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over the past seven days Bradford County has reported 138 positive COVID-19 cases — 174 less than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 228 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 10.62 percent. Zero deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been 26 new hospital admissions in the county — six less than a week ago.
Out of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents, 25,404 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 258 in seven days. Another 6,181 have currently received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — nine less than a week ago — while 11,032 residents have received a booster shot — an increase of 695.
Tioga County, Pa. shows 83 cases reported in the past seven days — 21 less than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 204 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 12.93 percent. Zero deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been two new hospital admissions in the county — four less than a week ago.
Of the 40,591 residents in Tioga County, Pa., 18,516 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 101 in seven days. Another 1,891 have currently received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — 10 less than a week ago — and 8,233 have chosen to receive a booster dose — an increase of 176.
According to the Tioga County Public Heath Department’s press release on Feb. 16, the number of new cases in the county as of Feb. 15 was 109, while the number of active cases was reported as 47. Only two cases were reported as hospitalized, and one new death has been attributed to COVID-19 in the county.
The press release went on to say that as COVID-19 is declining, more cases of the seasonal flu have been recorded in the county.
“From Oct. 6, 2021 – Feb. 5, 2022, Tioga County has seen 145 confirmed cases of influenza,” said the press release.
According to the CDC, Tioga County, N.Y. has reported 90 positive COVID-19 cases over the past week. That’s equal to a case rate of about 186 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 9.51 percent. Zero deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been zero new hospital admissions in the county.
Of the 48,560 residents in Tioga County, N.Y., 28,688 are fully vaccinated according to the CDC — an increase of 95 in seven days. Another 4,499 have currently received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — nine more than a week ago — and 13,588 have received a booster dose — am increase of 284.
Chemung County, N.Y. shows 157 cases reported in the past seven days — 94 less than a week ago. That’s equal to a case rate of about 188 per 100,000, or a positivity rate of 6.7 percent. Zero deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, and there have been 21 new hospital admissions in the county — two less than a week ago.
Of the 83,456 residents in Chemung County, 49,406 are fully vaccinated — an increase of 212. Another 7,317 have currently received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — 73 more than a week ago — and 24,760 have received a booster dose — 585 more than a week ago.
