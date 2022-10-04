First annual Fur Ball at success

Bradford County Humane Society Board members Joan Cashin, Dr. Nancy Beeman, Constance Spaulding, Executive Director Maryanne Bell, Amanda Boyer, Andrea Button, Dr. Marcia Kesten, Amy Carr, Dr. Alice Moyer at the first annual Fur Ball at Williams Subaru of Sayre.

 Photo provided

Nicole Lamberti can be reached at nlamberti@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231.

Recommended for you

Load comments