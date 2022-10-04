Bradford County Humane Society Board members Joan Cashin, Dr. Nancy Beeman, Constance Spaulding, Executive Director Maryanne Bell, Amanda Boyer, Andrea Button, Dr. Marcia Kesten, Amy Carr, Dr. Alice Moyer at the first annual Fur Ball at Williams Subaru of Sayre.
SAYRE — The Bradford County Humane Society had success at their first annual Fur Ball at Williams Subaru of Sayre on Sept. 24.
“It went really well and it was fun,” Executive Director of Bradford County Humane Society Maryanne Bell said. “We are planning another one for next year.”
Bell shared that the humane society made about $18,000 at the event which will go towards a new building to provide more room for animals at the shelter.
The new addition will be twice as big as their current building as the shelter has over 100 cats and over 20 dogs, both exceeding capacity.
“We have a great sponsor with Williams Subaru of Sayre and they are going to support us with a couple of other events,” Bell said. “Our next upcoming event is Shop for Pete and Penny. It will be our 25th year of it at Tops, they are a great sponsor for us too.”
At the Fur Ball, Dr. Alice Moyer was awarded the Spirit of the Shelter Award for 17 years on the humane society’s board and Williams Subaru received the Top Friend of Shelter award for three years of amazing partnership.
Bell thanked the sponsors for the event led by Dr. Alice Moyer — East Smithfield Holistic Healthcare, UTLX, Guthrie Community Credit Union, Chesapeake Energy, Athens Animal Hospital, the Dunn Insurance Group, Grovedale Winery, and Tireland USA.
