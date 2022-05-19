SAYRE — Vehicles crawl through the intersection of Lockhart Street and Keystone Avenue as their drivers worry for their four-wheeled companions’ safety over the rough patches of road.
To the north, drivers are diverted down side streets as Keystone Avenue is reduced to one lane as crews work on the next leg of an extensive road reconstruction project led by PennDOT that stretches from Main Street in Athens from Satterlee Street, north through Keystone Avenue and finally on Mohawk Street to the state line. To the south, similar detours are set up around the work zone.
And after two years of heavy construction and detours on one of the Valley’s busiest roadways, the endeavor is only halfway done. The estimated finish line will not come until October 2024, according to PennDOT project report documents and confirmed by Assistant Project Engineer Kevin Smith.
Until then, most local officials and residents said they are simply trying to avoid Route 199 altogether.
“I mean, it’s a pain in the neck,” Sayre DPW Foreman Blane Lathrop said during a borough council meeting this month. “All I can really recommend is just for people to stay away from Keystone Avenue, and I just hope they finish the project quickly.”
Borough Manager Dave Jarrett said there are biweekly meetings with PennDOT officials and the contractor, Kriger Construction, that at least one borough official, usually Lathrop, attends regularly. The foreman even noted that through those meetings, he learned that the endeavor has gone through five different project managers.
Jarrett noted that while he is happy with the responsiveness from PennDOT regarding construction concerns, he shared Lathrop’s position nearly word-for-word.
“It’s a pain in the neck to get around town,” he said. “I understand the process of the project. It’s a very deep project. The parts that are done are definitely very nice. But it continues to be a very disruptive project.”
That disruption continues to mount into more and more frustration with residents.
“That road is a total disaster,” said Kim Chebalo, who lives near Keystone Avenue off one of the side streets. “The Center Street intersection is an awful accident waiting to happen.”
Chebalo credited drivers for being increasingly aware in her area in order to avoid accidents.
“Thank God that residents are aware and very patient holding back away from the stop sign to allow traffic through,” she continued. “You cannot pass side-by-side in a car there. That intersection is very dangerous for pedestrians.”
Some businesses have also suffered the consequences of having the road outside their storefronts torn up for the project. For Mark and Gail Parrish, owners of Parrish Family Deli, they chalk it up as an unfortunate inconvenience.
“It is what it is,” Mark Parrish said. “We’re not happy about it, but we understand — it’s progress. There’s not much sense in complaining about it.”
The Parrishs acknowledged that it has been difficult for customers to visit their deli due to the lack of access from the main road and the sidewalk being torn up.
“It’s been going on for years,” Gail Parrish said. “They put it down, then tear it up, then put it down again. People come here on their lunch breaks, but it’s harder unless you know the back streets to get here.”
“Unfortunately, we and the other businesses bear the brunt of the project,” Mark Parrish said. “It is a little extreme that it has to take as long as it is, but the work crews are nice people, and the road should be a lot better when it’s done. We’ll have a new road, new signs, new lights — it’ll be a lot better. I think people will be thankful when it’s done.”
But as they’ve been doing since they opened in October 1986, the Parrishs said they would stick together with their fellow businesses and community members, noting that they’ve shared their parking lot with neighboring businesses who have lost space during the construction.
“We just have to stay together as a community,” Mark Parrish said. “We want to thank all of our customers for putting up with it and accepting the challenge to support us.”
In the meantime, the assistant project engineer, Smith, said PennDOT will continue to work on interim repairs on particularly rough patches of road as well as maintain access points to businesses.
“We are completing interim repairs as needed to address any concerns with pavement areas that are not currently being removed and replaced with new bituminous in the current phases of work. All of the existing old pavement will be replaced within the project,” he stated. “Access to businesses have and will be maintained throughout the project. We have met with businesses that had concerns with access on an as-needed basis.”
