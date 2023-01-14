TOWANDA — An Owego man who was found guilty in November to supplying drugs to a dealer in Sayre was sentenced on Thursday to 17.8 to 36.6 in state prison, according to Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey.
Tuan T. Vo, 36, was sentenced by Bradford County President Judge Maureen T. Beirne after he was found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver it, Ondrey explained.
Vo was also found guilty of criminal conspiracy to deliver over 50 grams of methamphetamine and over 10 grams of fentanyl stemming from a large quantity of both being found on a codefendant when Vo and the codefendant were apprehended by the Sayre Borough Police Department and the Bradford County Drug Task Force bringing drugs to the Best Western Hotel in Sayre on Jan. 5, 2022.
The sentencing follows an investigation that occurred at the establishment on the aforementioned date stemming from a search warrant police served at a room at the hotel. When they executed the search warrant, they learned that Vo — the supplier — and another person were on their way with more drugs, Bradford County First Assistant District Attorney James R. Nasatka stated after Vo was found guilty.
“Within a short time, Vo and a co-defendant arrived at the hotel and were detained by police,” Nasatka had said. “After a brief detention, Vo was released and left the hotel without the vehicle that the pair had arrived in. The female co-defendant was taken into custody for possession of a small amount of methamphetamine on her person. However, the female was later discovered to be concealing a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl in her pants, which she would later confirm that Vo had originally possessed, but gave to her to hide upon arriving at the hotel and seeing police.”
Inside the car, officers found a leather satchel that belonged to Vo, according to original criminal complaint issued by police. Inside the satchel, officers discovered three casino rewards cards belonging to Vo, approximately 27 grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of powdered cocaine and $764 in U.S. currency.
“The judge took the large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl that the defendant possessed and the defendant’s prior conviction record, which included a conviction for possessing and distributing controlled substances in New York state into account in determining sentence,” Ondrey said. “Vo is not eligible for an RRRI sentence, boot camp, or the state drug treatment program.”
