The Athens Senior Citizens met April 13 at the Airport Community Center Hall.
Ted Benjamin gave the invocation before we enjoyed our dish to pass meal consisting of Taco salad, macaroni and cheese, scalloped potatoes, etc and a large variety of desserts with three cakes, cookies, and candies.
We had 23 members and four guests. The four guests were Sandra Myhand, Douglas Mapes, Dan Chicgie and Bobbie Blanchard.
Ted and Burt opened the meeting at 1 p.m. with the Lord’s Prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. Ginny gave the secretaries and treasurers reports. All approved them. We are sorry we had to cancel the March meeting due to the snow storm. We must keep our seniors safe and thank you for understanding.
Our March birthdays are Sylvia Fuller, eight, and Dana Smith, eight, and our guest Sandra Myhand, 31. April birthdays are David Harris, 12, and Mary Shangraw, 15. We sang to our birthday seniors. We had one March Anniversary — Ted and Patty Benjamin celebrating 54 years — and one April Anniversary — Don and Della Scudder celebrating 62 years.
After discussion about changing our name, the group decided to keep our name as the Athens Methodist Church has a Valley Living Center organization that is very active in the valley.
The Valley Chorus will present “The Valley Chorus Goes to the Movies” on Saturday May 21, at 7 p.m. at Athens High School Auditorium. Advance tickets are $10 and at the Door $12. Tickets are available at Jolly Farmer in Waverly or Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, online at www.thevalleychorus.org, and from any member of the Valley Chorus.
Door prize winners Bill Wall, Bob Whipple and Burt Cole, 50-50 winners Bill Wall and Sandy Keener.
We will meet May 11 at noon at the Fortune Buffet to celebrate Mother’s Day. We welcome new members.
Ted closed the meeting at 1:55 p.m. We pray for our missing seniors that could not be with us. God Bless you and hope to see you at our next luncheon. Special prayers for our seniors with health problems, living in senior homes as we miss them dearly at our meetings. We all stood and sang God Bless America to close our meeting.
