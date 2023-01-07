Finishing 2022 on a high note

Staff Sergeant Sarah Polinski singing “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” accompanied on guitar by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Epley, at the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus Christmas Holiday Celebration at the Lyric Theater in Baltimore, Maryland, on Dec. 11, 2022.

 U.S. Army Photo

Recommended for you

Load comments