Tasting sunshine and the Valley

WAVERLY — Nearly a dozen restaurants and other tasty businesses took advantage of the sunny weather Thursday to take part in A Taste of the Valley at Muldoon Park in Waverly.
Hosted by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, the event serves as the kickoff to the chamber’s farmers market, which launches today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park and will be held every Friday throughout the summer.
The chamber’s new executive director and Waverly resident Jan Lee said that she was excited that the event was in her hometown.
“It’s a very fun event and the park is just beautiful,” she said. “We’re so excited to be here and very thankful to the businesses that have come out as well as the people.”
Waverly High School’s assistant principal Ryan Alo said the event presented a great opportunity to connect students with businesses and give them experience in the field.
“We have students helping out, serving food and face painting,” he said. “The district strongly believes in getting students community-minded and connecting them with the business side of life — in building that school-to-work pipeline so kids can have successful careers.”
In order further that cause, the district joined with the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce as well as the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce.
“Now we have a voice at both ends of the spectrum, from students to businesses,” he said. “It’s all about putting students in a better position to fit the needs of businesses and making sure they are prepared.”
In addition to food and beverages, there was also musical entertainment provided by Five Man Trio.
