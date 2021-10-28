Susquehanna River nears moderate flood stage, should recede today

SAYRE — The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a flood warning for the Susquehanna River in the Valley on Wednesday, but at this point officials believe the recent rain and rising river should only cause minor flooding.
The minor flood stage at the Susquehanna River near Waverly is 13 feet. As of 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service had the river at 15.28 feet.
According to the NWS, the moderate flood stage is 16 feet and major flood stage starts at 20 feet.
For reference, the historic flood of 2011 saw the Susquehanna River crest at 26.67 feet.
The National Weather Service expects the river to fall below flood stage by Thursday, although a new storm moving through this weekend could cause another rise in the water levels.
“As of now the river is up, but looking at the National Weather Service river gauges that you can find online, it’s showing what the crest is and what time it’s supposed to crest and what time it’s supposed to start dropping down and receding,” said Athens Borough Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Riley. “Certain areas along the river that are a little lower, there’s some worry about some minor flooding at those points and the typical areas that are prone to regular flooding.”
Riley explained that Athens Borough is not prone to major flooding until the river gets over 20 feet.
“Really anything under 20 feet we’re at a point in the borough where we are pretty good at that point,” Riley said.
Riley did point out that the rain expected to swing through the area this weekend could cause the river to spike to a higher level than it did Wednesday, but there are a lot of factors when it comes to whether or not it will reach the moderate or major flooding stage.
“Like I said, looking at the weather and river gauges this afternoon, they are supposed to come up and crest and now it’s just a matter of watching the weather and what happens over the weekend and what happens with that rain,” Riley said.
“Obviously, (we will be) watching stuff closely any time the rivers are high and they are calling for more rain, just kind of seeing how much rain they’re expecting,” he continued. “As of now with it being out a little ways, there’s a wide variety of forecasts so as it gets closer (we are) just kind of seeing what they’re expecting on top of what we’ve already had — and in between now and then, how much the river goes down.”
