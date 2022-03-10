WAVERLY — During their board meeting this week, the Waverly village trustees once again urged residents to fill out a community income survey that could help the municipality secure grant funds to help with an extensive water infrastructure project.
The endeavor would replace water mains and pipes — some of which are made of wood and date back to 1880s — that are too small for current demand.
Previously estimated at $5 million, huge increases in material costs have ballooned the endeavor’s price tag to approximately $9 million — which is why officials are imploring residents to fill out that survey.
Trustees explained that the village could receive $1.25 million from a Community Development Block Grant if 51 percent of village residents are low to moderate income households. Obtaining that grant would mean getting at least 65 percent of village residents to participate in a community income survey — a task that officials acknowledged could be difficult due to its nature.
“We do not get anyone’s personal information on this survey, and it’s not us trying to pry into people’s finances,” Mayor Patrick Ayres said. “We’re just trying to get all the money we can to help with this project.”
Ayres encouraged residents to fill out and return the survey when they receive it in the mail, and also noted that officials would eventually knock on doors for the survey if more responses were needed.
The mayor added that national census data is not accurate enough and does not have the data needed to apply for the grant, which is why the survey needs to be done. Ayres also noted that, at $128 including the capital charge, water rates per quarter in the village were less than half of some of those on the Pennsylvania side of the Valley.
“I think that demonstrates that we do a pretty darn good job of being fiscally responsible,” he said. “But now our water lines are very old and we’re losing water, so we need to get them fixed.”
In other village news, Police Chief Dan Gelatt submitted his monthly report for February to trustees for review.
In that month, village officers responded to 349 calls for service, made 15 arrests, and issued nine vehicle and traffic violations.
Of those arrests, there were two each for arrest warrants; second-degree criminal contempt; fourth-degree criminal mischief; and endangering the welfare of a child. There was also one arrest made for third-degree assault; criminal possession of a controlled substance; disorderly conduct; issuing a bad check; menacing; second-degree strangulation; and resisting arrest.
The village trustees’ next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., March 22, at the village hall on Ithaca Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.