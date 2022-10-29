NICHOLS — The Nichols Town Board adopted the tentative budget for the 2023 year at a special meeting on Friday.
The adoption comes after the council postponed the approval of their tentative budget at their regular meeting on Wednesday night after being unsure of its readiness.
On Wednesday, board member Bill Middleton began the discussion of the budget.
“With everything that’s been going on with changes, the switching of our supervisor, and our bookkeeper, I think we should have our regular accountant go over our budget before we pass this, and I think we have time to do it,” board member Bill Middleton said. “That is the safest way to do this budget.”
All other board members agreed with Middleton and discussed the actions to be made next as the deadline for the tentative budget is this Monday.
The board then passed a motion for an accountant to look over the budget and to hold Friday’s meeting to adopt it.
Before adopting the budget, Nichols Town Supervisor Esther Woods stated that “the numbers are pretty solid” for 2023.
According to the tentative budget, the general fund townwide is expected to make $1,474,605 in revenue. Total appropriations is $1,474,605.
The council is budgeting $1,228,105 from gaming tax revenue from Tioga Downs after being allocated $1,534,286 from the casino last year.
The highway fund townwide is expected to be $682,300 with appropriations at $485,554,95.
The general fund outside village total revenue is tentatively $221,500 and total appropriations is $52,304,49.
The water special district revenue is $250,000 with appropriations at $250,000.
The sewer special district is tentatively $280,150 for total revenue and $280,149,86 for appropriations.
Appropriations for bridges, contractual, has $90,000 requested for the 2023 year compared to last year’s $5,000.
There will be no tax increase for the 2023 year.
A public hearing will be held to adopt the preliminary budget for the 2023 year on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. with the regular board meeting to follow.
