WAVERLY — The Waverly Historical Society held a program Sunday that was years in the making. It was supposed to be held in 2020 — the 40th anniversary of a fire that basically took out an entire town block and took away the town clock that was the centerpiece.
Of course, COVID changed those plans, but Waverly Fire Department Chief at the time of the historic blaze, Ron Keene, kept the idea of marking the anniversary alive and was able to pull the program together for last Sunday.
Keene recalled the night when the call came.
The call came in at 3:58 a.m. on Sunday, March 16, 1980, and in just a couple of hours the look of downtown Waverly changed forever.
A lot of towns had large clocks and Waverly was no different. Located at the corner of Loder and Broad Streets, the clock stood atop the Knapp Building. Then, somewhere in the night a fire broke out.
Keene remembers the night like it was yesterday.
“Gerald Smith, the owner the Jolly Farmer at the time, called the fire department,” said Keene. “The truck driver got there first and the flames were in the back of the building.”
Keene positioned himself out front.
“I kept saying to the guys out back ‘make sure it doesn’t get to the upper floor’ because that’s where the old bowling alley used to be. Low and behold somebody tapped me on the shoulder and said ‘hey chief, look up there.’ I looked up. The arched windows were all covered with plywood and the fire was coming out underneath it. I thought, ‘oh no, it got to the second floor.’”
That was when it got bad.
“At that time, we had only one aerial in the Valley and that was Sayre,” said Keene. “Sayre was in the back of the building so I immediately called down to the desk and said, ‘Get me another aerial. I don’t care where it comes from. Get it here as soon as you can.’
The only other area fire departments with aerial trucks at the time were Elmira and Owego, the latter of which made the trip.
“Owego set up across Fulton street. Then the flames went on down to where the town clock and Knapp’s were. I had them unhook and go to Broad Street where the town clock was. From that point on, the fire just kept spreading all the way through. I came around the front and saw the curtains sucking in and I said ‘Oh my God, get everybody out of here because those windows are going to blow,’ and they did.”
From there, the fire went up into the elevator shaft in the town clock.
“The town clock hit Broad Street and was totally destroyed at 6:10 in the morning,” recalled Keene. “From 4 0’clock to 6 — two hours — the whole thing was gone.”
Keene said that the reason the fire went so fast was because of the way the fire was located.
“The library building which had a fire wall, didn’t get burned. It received smoke and water, but it stopped the fire from going that way. The roof of the Woodshed building collapsed. When it did, the fire expanded on that floor. It went toward the library building but the fire wall stopped it. It went the other way toward the town clock and away it went. It was a sad day.”
He added that the community learned it needed another aerial truck.
Now Athens, Sayre and Waverly each has an aerial truck to better protect the Valley community.
Speaking of Waverly’s aerial truck, which was parked outside on Sunday, Keene added, “I have to give the guys credit for being able to purchase that. God forbid if they ever have to use it, but at least there are three aerials in the Valley.”
A year or two before the fire Keene said he and the building inspector went in because there was a problem.
“We walked in the bar and water was running right down from upstairs. We went upstairs and the main beam (pointing at a table that was approximately two feet wide) — I would say was as wide as that table — was broken in the middle and on the floor. The owner asked what he could do and the inspector said ‘You could jack that back up, but the support beams have to go all the way from there to the basement.’”
He doesn’t know if the owner ever really fixed the problem, but suspects that was why the roof collapsed.
“It was uncontrollable. Once it got into the open space, it was just gone.”
Every company in the Valley was on scene except for Athens, which was held back for mutual aid — somebody had to be available in case there was another alarm.
Sayre was there; South Waverly was there; Lockwood was there; Chemung was there; and Owego was there.
There were a number of fires around that same time frame. Some were accidental. This one was not, but the perpetrator could never be identified.
In addition to the clock, the fire destroyed the store on the ground floor of the Knapp Building; Anne’s Coffee Shop; a bakery; the Hofbrau Bar and Grill, a bowling alley that was on the second floor; and a liquor store.
