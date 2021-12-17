Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
ASYLUM TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Towanda area man was killed after he lost control of his car on Route 187 and hit a truck on Tuesday morning.
According to a Pennsylvania State Police report released Thursday, at around 11:17 a.m. on Dec. 14, 34-year-old Ryan E. Bush was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed through Asylum Township when his 2003 Honda Accord left the southern shoulder. He was able to bring the car back on the roadway, but lost control as the vehicle began to slide counterclockwise into the pathway of a oncoming 2001 Toyota Tundra. The truck was unable to avoid the collision and struck the Accord’s passenger side.
Police said Bush was not wearing his seatbelt and his vehicle sustained heavy damage from the crash. The Bradford County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck, 66-year-old David G. Bohlander of Wyalusing, was transported to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries, police noted. His truck sustained disabling damage to its front end.
The area of Route 187, which was nearly 160 feet north of Woodligh Road, was closed for around two hours as police investigated the scene.
The Wysox Township Volunteer Fire Department, Bradford County Public Safety Department, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and Towanda Memorial Ambulance Services all assisted at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.