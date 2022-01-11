Attempted stabbing
A Sayre man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for an incident that occurred just after midnight on Jan. 6.
According to Sayre police, Mark Allen Leonard, 66, was allegedly involved in a disturbance on Hoover Street when he attempted to stab another man.
Leonard was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Jan. 10 and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.
Driving under the influence
The following individuals are facing DUI-related charges:
Heather Diane Susan Park, 35, of Sayre was charged by Sayre Police following a vehicle crash that occurred shortly after midnight on Nov. 26 on Spring Street in Sayre. Park’s blood-alcohol content level was 0.26 percent at the time of the incident, police said.
Park faces a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 18.
Cejae Avante Mitchell, 21, of Waverly was charged by Sayre police following a traffic stop on North Keystone Avenue at 11:11 a.m. on Sept. 20. Police noted that later blood tests revealed that Mitchell had elevated levels of THC in his system at the time of the incident.
Mitchell will appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 18.
Bryan Richard Benninger, 30, of Sayre also faces misdemeanor drug possession charges following a traffic stop that occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Desmond Street in Sayre. Police noted that later blood tests revealed that Benninger had elevated levels of THC in his system at the time of the incident.
Benninger will appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 18.
Simple assault
Stephen W. Forman, 40, was charged by Sayre police with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment following an incident that occurred at a North Lehigh Avenue residence at 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 7.
According to police, Forman was charged following a domestic disturbance in which he allegedly struck a woman with a belt.
Forman was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and subsequently jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.
Retail theft
Two Johnson City women were charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property after an incident that occurred at the Elmira Street Walmart at 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 7.
According to Athens Township police, Michele Marie James, 41, and Brandi A. Taylor, 43, were charged after store security observed them deceptively changing price tags on certain items.
James and Taylor are scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 15 for preliminary hearings.
Drug possession
A Canton man was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with drug possession offenses following an incident that occurred on State Route 220 in Athens Township on Oct. 15.
According to state troopers, Kalob J. Benjamin-Fenton, 25, was charged following a traffic stop.
Benjamin-Fenton will appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 15.
