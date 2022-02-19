WAVERLY — It’s not often that a school district can start a new sports program with a proven champion right out of the gate.

But that’s exactly what the Waverly Central School District will be doing next season, following a presentation Thursday by Section IV Wrestling Champion Mackenzie LaForest and her teammate LilyParker Ennis.

That presentation led to the unanimous approval by the Waverly Board of Education to form a girls wrestling team, a sport which is exploding in popularity across the nation at the high school level. In fact, participation has more than doubled over the past five years, from over 14,000 in 2016 to over 31,000 this school year, Ennis explained.

Waverly girls being involved in wrestling is not new for the district, LaForest and Ennis said. The district has had at least one girl on the boys wrestling team each year since 2015. However, the formation of a girls-only team that will compete only against other girls will garner much more interest for participants, they said.

“Obviously, some girls feel uncomfortable wrestling boys,” LaForest said. “This would eliminate that, and get more girls to participate. Data has also shown that girls who wrestle are typically girls not involved in other sports, so this gives them a huge opportunity when they otherwise might not have gotten one.”

The girls noted that six to eight girls are already interested in joining the program, and they were optimistic that they could have a participant in each of the 10 weight classes within two years or less.

