Snow showers this morning. Becoming partly cloudy later. Morning high of 32F with temps falling to near 20. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
WAVERLY — It’s not often that a school district can start a new sports program with a proven champion right out of the gate.
But that’s exactly what the Waverly Central School District will be doing next season, following a presentation Thursday by Section IV Wrestling Champion Mackenzie LaForest and her teammate LilyParker Ennis.
That presentation led to the unanimous approval by the Waverly Board of Education to form a girls wrestling team, a sport which is exploding in popularity across the nation at the high school level. In fact, participation has more than doubled over the past five years, from over 14,000 in 2016 to over 31,000 this school year, Ennis explained.
Waverly girls being involved in wrestling is not new for the district, LaForest and Ennis said. The district has had at least one girl on the boys wrestling team each year since 2015. However, the formation of a girls-only team that will compete only against other girls will garner much more interest for participants, they said.
“Obviously, some girls feel uncomfortable wrestling boys,” LaForest said. “This would eliminate that, and get more girls to participate. Data has also shown that girls who wrestle are typically girls not involved in other sports, so this gives them a huge opportunity when they otherwise might not have gotten one.”
The girls noted that six to eight girls are already interested in joining the program, and they were optimistic that they could have a participant in each of the 10 weight classes within two years or less.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.