SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District board of education approved the final budget for the 2022-2023 school year on Monday.
The budget was previewed last month during a presentation from business manager Barry Claypool.
Taxpayers will see a 2 percent increase in their tax rate, but revenue will reflect a decrease from $6,481,747 to $6,375,051. This is because of appeals from Leprino Foods and Best Western on their property value assessments, according to Claypool.
He also mentioned that property owners should actually see a slight decrease in their tax bill despite the proposed increase in the tax rate. The reason for this is because the district is receiving a $152,497 increase in property tax relief funds from the state.
Estimated revenues and other financing resources is $23,721,303 and estimated fund balance, revenues, and other financing sources available for appropriation is $25,601,648.
Support service expenses were approved for $902,523 for student services, $487,376 for student transportation, $686,745 for business, $190,907 for health, $619,068 for instructional staff, $1,433,811 for administration, and $2,171,173 for operation and maintenance of plant services.
Additionally, instructional expenses were approved for $8,468,295 for regular education, $3,795,815 for special education, $552,440 for vocational education, $1,800 for nonpublic programs, and $667,831 for other instruction.
Non-instructional service expenses were approved for $440,074 for student activities, and $32,640 for community services.
The projected revenue for the 2022-2023 school year will be $9,004,319 from local sources, $11,373,334 from state, and $3,343,650 from federal.
Cash and short-term investments are estimated at $3,441,333 and projected at $3,060,132.
The finalized budget is available for public view on the district website, the district business office, and the Sayre Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.