SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District board of education approved the final budget for the 2022-2023 school year on Monday.

The budget was previewed last month during a presentation from business manager Barry Claypool.

Taxpayers will see a 2 percent increase in their tax rate, but revenue will reflect a decrease from $6,481,747 to $6,375,051. This is because of appeals from Leprino Foods and Best Western on their property value assessments, according to Claypool.

He also mentioned that property owners should actually see a slight decrease in their tax bill despite the proposed increase in the tax rate. The reason for this is because the district is receiving a $152,497 increase in property tax relief funds from the state.

Estimated revenues and other financing resources is $23,721,303 and estimated fund balance, revenues, and other financing sources available for appropriation is $25,601,648.

Support service expenses were approved for $902,523 for student services, $487,376 for student transportation, $686,745 for business, $190,907 for health, $619,068 for instructional staff, $1,433,811 for administration, and $2,171,173 for operation and maintenance of plant services.

Additionally, instructional expenses were approved for $8,468,295 for regular education, $3,795,815 for special education, $552,440 for vocational education, $1,800 for nonpublic programs, and $667,831 for other instruction.

Non-instructional service expenses were approved for $440,074 for student activities, and $32,640 for community services.

The projected revenue for the 2022-2023 school year will be $9,004,319 from local sources, $11,373,334 from state, and $3,343,650 from federal.

Cash and short-term investments are estimated at $3,441,333 and projected at $3,060,132.

The finalized budget is available for public view on the district website, the district business office, and the Sayre Public Library.

Nicole Lamberti can be reached at nlamberti@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231.

