The Sylvania Lions Club holds March meeting

The Sylvania Lions Club met at the Troy Sales Barn in Troy for their March 9th meeting.
After a delicious meal served by Fran Martin, President, Carl Osgood opened the meeting with one verse of America and Salute to the flag. Rev. Allen Goss offered a prayer.
District 14 G Governor Clayton Steward and his wife Elaine were welcomed. District Governor Steward is a member of the Montgomery Lions Club and previously coached high school football at Montgomery.
He emphasized the need for service from our local Lions Club. He asked what services our club did. Some of the services the Sylvania Lions does; have a recycle center in Sylvania, sponsor the ball team, donate glasses, collect tabs from cans for Ronald McDonald House, serve cider and donuts at the Halloween parade, paint the Troy pool, and donate to people in need.
The Governor’s goal is to gain members. His project is Beacon Lodge. He would like each club to have a new service project and each member to bring a guest to a meeting.
Governor Steward presented Melvin Jones Awards to Jane Kittle, Eunice Wilston, Paul Zaleskie, Mary Rockwell, Allen Goss, and Jeff Kenyon.
The fellowship is the foundation’s highest honor and represents humanitarian qualities such as generosity, compassion, and concern for the less fortunate.
