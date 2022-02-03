Every Valley resident knows that predicting the weather in the local region is a slippery slope — sometimes literally.
Forecasters from outside of the area may not be aware of the nuances of the geography of the Valley and the rest of Bradford County and the southern tier of New York inside the Morning Times coverage area.
Thus, the Times is excited to introduce Nathan Wiles, owner of Wiles Valley Weather, as a professional forecaster with local roots who will contribute to weather stories moving forward.
Wiles is an Athens native who graduated from Penn State in 2012. Since graduating, he has worked as an air quality forecaster and also as an environmental specialist for the natural gas industry.
“I got back into forecasting in New Jersey, and I wanted to bring that back home,” Wiles explained. “I’m from Athens. I still have family in the Valley, and I felt like I could bring that hometown, local perspective back home.”
Wiles said he provides weather forecasts for the Athens Township road department so the road crews can prepare for bad weather, and wants to branch that service out to other road crews as well as local school districts.
“A lot of times, people get their weather forecasts from mostly automated services like the National Weather Service or the Weather Channel,” he said. “But I want to give them another source — a reliable source that they can trust.
“I think being local has the advantage of knowing the geography of the area,” Wiles continued. “I know that Litchfield is different from Sayre, or that Athens is different from Greene’s Landing. So knowing those nuances are key to giving the community an accurate forecast.”
In July 2021, Wiles Valley Weather became an official business, and Wiles posts regular updates on the Wiles Valley Weather Facebook page.
“This is fun for me,” he said. “I want to give back to the area and let them know what’s coming, and I want them to have the confidence to base decisions on my forecast because they trust it.”
As fate would have it, the Valley is in the crosshairs of what Wiles called a “very complex forecast” today and into Friday.
“(We’re) looking at wintry mix starting midday or early afternoon Thursday,” he said, adding that he expects “an extensive period of sleet Thursday night with light snow throughout the day Friday.”
“A tight gradient is going to set up across the Twin Tiers with the highest snowfall into Elmira at six to 12 inches,” Wiles stated. “For the Valley, we could be looking at one to three inches of sleet, plus one to three inches of snow, plus a light coating of ice.”
Wiles added that the precipitation pattern could lead to travel advisories for schools and other daily commutes, and advised caution.
To get more up-to-date local weather forecasts, check out Wiles’ Facebook page “Wiles Valley Weather.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.