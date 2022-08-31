SAYRE — Sayre Borough officials on Monday put the municipality’s streetscape project back out to bid after previous bids came in too high, according to borough manager Dave Jarrett.
The borough will now aim to complete the project — which includes installing new curbing, sidewalks and pedestrian enhancements to specific parts of downtown Sayre — next year.
“It really just came down to the timing, initially,” Jarrett explained. “We kind of missed the planning stage with the contractors when we went out to bid last time. It was just too late in the season. This allowed us to step back a bit and reevaluate the scope of the project.”
In the new request for proposals, the borough is asking for a base bid along with three alternates.
“So if the bids come in higher than we expect again, which they could considering the cost of materials just keeps going up, we can kind of pick and choose and take parts out so we can get other parts done,” Jarrett said.
However, one project that was originally part of the streetscape endeavor was approved Monday — the sidewalk bump-out outside of Yanuzzi’s Restaurant. That bid was submitted by JD Ward in the amount of $20,220. The project is expected to be completed this year.
“The whole streetscape project is quite comprehensive,” Jarrett noted. “And I think it really shows the commitment of the borough to revitalize the downtown area.”
In other borough news, the council voted to amend the municipality’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program.
Originally, program incentivizes local downtown businesses to add on to or renovate their facilities and delaying updating the property tax assessment on the parcel for five years.
The amendment approved by the borough council extends that tax assessment delay to 10 years to further incentivize renovations.
