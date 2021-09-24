Pickett and Banks Dept. team up to prevent financial fraud

SAYRE — State Representative Tina Pickett was joined by George Dillman of the Pennsylvania Department of Banking for a seminar on financial fraud at the Sons of Italy on Thursday.
Pickett said her offices receive many calls with questions and concerns regarding potential fraud, and wanted to share information with the community.
“The first thing I said to our guests today was ‘I thank you for being here, because you’re going to learn information, but please share it with people you know.’” she said. “Hopefully this spreads from this group to other people in the area who will think twice before they part with their dollars or some of their information.”
Guests played “Fraud Bingo,” where each number corresponded to a fact about fraud, including what to look out for and how to protect yourself.
Some of the measures included shredding documents containing information and avoiding responding to unsolicited emails and phone calls.
“All of us, young and old, need to be aware of the frauds and scams that are out there,” Dillman said. “Every year, it continues to go up. Last year especially was a big year (for fraud) because of COVID.”
With all of the risks out there, Dillman said it is important to stay vigilant.
“A lot of these scams, I think most of us have heard of,” he said. “It was a little bit of learning, but a lot of reminding ourselves, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re keeping them at the forefront so we don’t get caught off guard.”
Some offers that turn out to be scams can be enticing, so Dillman stressed the classic saying “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
If you are unsure about the legitimacy of an offer, or want to report fraudulent activity, you can always call the Department of Banking and Securities.
“I tell people all the time, if you’re not sure, reach out to our agency,” Dillman said. “If it’s not ours to handle, we’ll point you in the right direction.”
Dillman also said the State Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Trade Commission are valuable resources when it comes to fighting fraud.
Because a lot of scams start over the phone, Dillman suggested joining the Pennsylvania and National Do Not Call lists. While it will not stop all of the calls — especially those coming from outside the United States — it will cut them down significantly.
While there are resources out there to fight it, avoiding and preventing fraud depends a great deal on individuals.
