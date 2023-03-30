WAVERLY — Patrick Ayres’ song as the mayor of the Village of Waverly may be over, but the record keeps on spinning.
After six years of bearing the title as the mayor of the village, the Broad Street Record Store owner did not seek re-election this year and will be succeeded by current Trustee Andrew Aronstam. Ayres’ final board meeting as mayor was Tuesday.
“It’s been a very interesting six years,” he said. “It’s definitely been a learning experience. But I feel like we’ve done some really good work and accomplished a lot.”
Under Ayres’ tenure, the village has overseen a number of projects both big and small, from Main Street grants to the extensive renovations to the wastewater treatment plant to the $500,000 grant awarded to Waverly Glen Park improvements.
But the biggest accomplishment under Ayres’ came just recently when the village won a $4.5 million NY Forward grant from the state. Ayres, however, passed off credit and instead thanked his fellow board members, village staff and the community for coming together to move Waverly forward.
“Our approach has just been about working together,” he said. “How can we help each other? It’s never been about simply asking for things. Our question has been ‘how do we earn this?’ And people are taking notice of it — especially at the county, where I feel like we’ve definitely improved that relationship, as well as with the school district. Some people may disagree with how I’ve handled certain things, but I truly believe that at the end of the day, we have improved the quality of life in the village.”
Aronstam gave Ayres credit for his role in making the municipality a more attractive place for larger businesses to locate — the latest being the addition of Best Bev, a beverage container manufacturer slated to being operating in a few weeks.
“He’s demonstrated the vision to allow success in the village,” he said.
Village Attorney Betty Keene, who has represented the municipality for approximately 24 years, had high praise for Ayres.
“I’m very appreciative for the years of service that Pat has given to the village,” she said. “I think he’s worked harder than any other mayor that I’ve worked with. He’s kept me busy, and I’ve really enjoyed it.”
“I’m relatively new to the board, but it hasn’t taken long to see Pat’s dedication to the village,” added Trustee Keith Correll. “My hat’s off to him. He’s done a great job.”
Nevertheless, Ayres urged the board to continue to push ahead with the ground gained so far.
“We have a really good crew here, and I think Waverly will be even better in a few more years,” he said.
