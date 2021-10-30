NICHOLS — Despite her public opposition to the current attempts to expand solar farms in Nichols, town board member Esther Woods said that her opposition has nothing to do with solar energy itself, but instead with the process that the town attempted the expansion.
A symptom of what she calls a good old boys network, Woods said the attempt by town officials to increase the amount through the backdoor left her highly uncomfortable.
“If they had just come and said we had a new project coming in that we have been approached on West River Road, a couple farmers, and they would like to put solar up there would we consider upping it to (the solar allowance) so this project can come through,” said Woods.
At issue is that Woods said the board was initially informed of the attempted increase as though it was a clerical area.
“Originally, what was brought to our attention is that (the planning board) wanted to increase the wattage because they made a mistake (using the correct terminology for the wattage intended). What we were told is that they made a mistake and they would correct the mistake, not that there was another solar project that was coming up, they never said that,” said Woods.
According to the minutes of the Sept. 14th board meeting, Planning Board Director Andrew Silvanic confirmed they wanted to change the allowable wattage from kilowatts to gigawatts and blamed it on a typo.
“That would give us the most allowable wattage in the state for solar farms, no other counties in New York State allow for gigawatts,” said Woods.
Woods added that another aspect that made her uncomfortable regarding the process is that property owned by the family of Town Supervisor Kevin Engelbert was one of the properties approached regarding a solar farm.
“Kevin should have been very up front with that, that it included his family… and if that happened I would have been open to letting it go through,” said Woods.
For his part Engelbert said that he has no reason to recuse himself from the issue due to the fact that his family had already decided to not do business with the solar farm companies that had approached them.
“We had an offer, but we didn’t sign it. The two properties that were signed are on other sides. But my sons did not sign and they didn’t get their offer until recently. But they are not going to do it. This would not affect ability to handle this on the board, and I deeply despise the insinuation should anyone make it,” said Engelbert.
Engelbert, who said that he is the fifth generation of his family to serve on the Nichols Town Board, said that he takes a lot of pride in his work for the town.
“My family never comes into it,” Engelbert said.
As it stands, attempts to expand solar has been stymied, however Engelbert has previously said that if the Planning Board were to make a formal recommendation regarding the wattage limit the town board would consider it.
As for Woods, she said she would consider expansion as well, but only under the circumstance that communication and transparency in the process is improved.
“The way everyone went about it (before) was very hush, hush,” said Woods.
