TIOGA — An audit released Friday by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office revealed weaknesses in the Town of Tioga’s long term planning methods that led to highway equipment being used significantly past its lifespan.
Specifically, auditors stated on Friday that town officials did not establish long-term capital and financial plans, which they said provide a framework to assess the town’s capital and financial needs and identify appropriate funding and financing approaches to address them.
“As a result, half of the Town’s vehicles and pieces of major highway equipment are beyond their usable life by an average of nearly 15 years, including two pieces of equipment that required repairs or alterations which may impact employee safety,” auditors said. Figures provided by auditors showed that a large dump truck and a roller are each at or over 50 years old.
Additionally, the New York State Department of Transportation rated a town-owned bridge as being in poor condition back in 2019, but so far only less than $52,000 has been set aside to repair the bridge.
“(T)he Highway Superintendent estimates the lowest cost to repair the bridge to good condition is $200,000, and replacing the bridge could cost $1.4 million,” auditors said. The bridge in question is known as the Diamond Valley Bridge.
Auditors also noted that the town’s highway garage “appears to need several repairs.”
“With no adequate capital plan and reserve in place, the town may need to fund this project through financing or other funding sources, which could lead to increased property taxes,” auditors said. “Moreover, the highway garage’s worsening condition could eventually prevent the town from providing adequate services if highway department employees are unable to store and repair equipment within.”
To correct the issues, auditors recommended the town board and highway superintendent make the following adjustments:
For the board:
- Develop long-term written capital and financial plans to help ensure financial resources are available to replace highway capital assets in a timely manner.
- Consider funding capital reserves as part of the Town’s long-term planning efforts to set aside funds formally and legally for identified future Highway Department expenditures.
For the superintendent:
- Formally update the Board on the equipment’s condition and continue to address both long-term and short-term equipment needs.
- Develop procedures to analyze whether it is more cost-effective to repair or replace specific vehicles and equipment.
- Separately track repair and routine maintenance costs.
- Ensure repairs do not intentionally alter factory safety features, such as the roller identified in this report.
Town Supervisor Lewis Zorn blasted auditors in a letter to the state office, while Highway Superintendent Russell Story disagreed with some aspects of the audit, but noted some corrective actions would be implemented.
“Not sure why it takes 7-8 months to do an audit on a town that has operated on a balanced budget with no debt for the last 80 to 100 years,” Zorn stated. “It’s interesting how someone in a state job with no expertise or experience in buying and maintaining equipment in a daily operation of a highway department are somehow experts on life expectancy and the replacement of equipment.”
Zorn also took aim at the New York State Tax Cap of 2 percent, stating that suggesting the town needs to spend $1.8 million to upgrade equipment while still operating under a tax cap was “a little hard to wrap your head around,” adding that the cap has made it a challenge to build financial reserves while keeping the tax levy at an acceptable rate.
As for the bridge, Zorn said the town has applied for a state grant specifically for bridge repair the last two years. The town was denied last year and awaits a response for this year’s application.
“If approved, the town is prepared to pay out 5 percent share of the construction costs,” he said. “The town continues to regularly monitor the bridge’s condition and will not be in use if unsafe conditions arise.”
