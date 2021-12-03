WAVERLY — Muldoon Park will be filled with Christmas cheer on Friday, Dec. 10, as the Tinsel-n-Lights returns after a pandemic-induced hiatus last year.
The event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m.and feature music, ice sculpting, wagon rides, tree decorating, refreshments, raffles and awards, and more. Of course, no Christmas celebration would be complete without a visit from Santa, who will arrive at the park at 5:30 p.m.
According to Tinsel-n-Lights committee member Kim Depew, this is the village’s 12th year hosting the event.
“It’s just a nice time for the community to come together and socialize and enjoy the holidays,” Depew said. “Last year, of course, we weren’t able to hold it due to COVID concerns, so we’re just getting back up and going.”
Despite lingering concerns caused by the pandemic and new variants, Depew expressed her confidence that all the appropriate precautions are being taken to ensure a safe environment.
“We’re certainly very happy to be able to provide it this year,” said Depew. “With it being outside and everything, we feel that it’s going to be a safe event.”
This year, Depew sits on the committee alongside Jessica Schillmoeller, John Hogan, and Ryan Alo, as well as Waverly Recreation Director Dave Shaw.
According to Depew, the committee is the smallest it has been in Tinsel-n-Lights history, but that only helped to highlight the amount of work that goes into the event.
“It’s been a lot of planning. We’ve been meeting for probably three months now,” said Depew. “So now it’s getting really down to the wire. It’s crunch time, but we’ll get it all done and it’ll be a nice evening.”
In addition to the committee, Depew recognized the community for the support provided to make the event possible.
“It’s really something that the whole community supports,” she said. “We get a lot of local businesses and organizations that provide sponsorship money so that we’re able to provide this to the community for no charge.”
When asked about her favorite part of the event, Depew said it is “the fact that everybody can come to one area in the Valley and see friends and neighbors that you might not see and catch up.”
“I think just the socialization is my favorite,” Depew continued. “It’s just really a nice hometown event that brings people together.”
