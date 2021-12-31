Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Dec. 10, 2021 edition. It has been edited for this issue due to space constraints.
ATHENS — The Athens Area School District made history on Tuesday when the school board voted to form a girls wrestling program.
It’s a big step for Athens as it becomes the 28th school in Pennsylvania to officially sanction a girls wrestling program.
“We were approached by one of the parents, Mrs. Galasso, and she said ‘can we have a try it night?’ Once we found there was an interest, we went with it. We’d like to have as many (girls) wrestle as possible because we love the sport and we want it to last,” said Athens assistant coach Jay White.
The “try it” night saw around 20 female wrestlers show up, ranging from youth to high school, according to Athens Athletic Director JB Sullivan.
“We were surprised with how many girls actually tried it. Some of them basically said ‘this isn’t for me,’ and that’s fine. But we’ve got about probably 8 or 10 who are here every day,” White said.
While it’s a historic move for the school district, it’s really important for the girls who always wanted to try wrestling but didn’t feel comfortable competing on the boys team.
“I don’t think a lot of us would have done it if we had to go with the boys,” said junior Braelynn Wood, who tried wrestling for the first time this year.
“I feel like a lot of girls are uncomfortable being in the same (wrestling) room as boys. Not that boys are bad, but they are intimidated by (having to wrestle) boys,” said junior Lilly Galasso, who was on the boys team last year.
Wrestling is not new to Athens junior Mea Abbott, but after wrestling from 6th through 8th grade, she decided not to go out for the varsity boys team the last two years.
But now she’s back on the mats thanks to the new Athens girls program.
“I appreciate that they started one because now I can actually wrestle again because while I did wrestle boys (in junior high) and it didn’t make me uncomfortable, I just feel better with the girls,” Abbott said.
White is thrilled to have Abbott back and her story is the exact reason why starting this program was so important.
“One of our junior high girls gave up on the sport because she had to wrestle boys all the time. Now, she’s back and she loves the sport and we are giving her an opportunity,” White said.
Athens head coach Shawn Bradley is thrilled to have a girls team and believes it’s a sport that can provide opportunities for girls after high school.
“You watch the Olympics and there’s some tough girls wrestling — and it’s good wrestling. So just to give these kids the same opportunity the boys have (is important),” said Bradley. “Right now, they will probably have more opportunities with college scholarships, money to go to school.”
For first-year wrestler Raven McCarthy-Gardner, it has helped that the Athens coaching staff has been patient with the girls who are new to the sport.
“They are really supportive which is nice. If you don’t get something they will go through and explain it to you even if they have explain it multiple times,” said McCarthy-Gardner, who is a senior at Athens.
Wood had been playing basketball, but decided it was time for something new — and she quickly realized the wrestling room was the right place for her.
“I was playing basketball for a while and I realized I wanted a change, so they told me to come try this out. I honestly didn’t think I would like it as much as I did. I kind of fell in love with it the first time I tried it, so I stayed,” Wood said.
Galasso, whose brother is a former Wildcats standout and current assistant coach, said she was pushing for a girls program to be created so that the next generation of female wrestlers will have a home in Athens.
“I did it so that my sister has a team when she comes up. She’s been (wrestling) for a couple years and now boys are starting to out-muscle her,” Galasso said.
That is one reason why having girls wrestling grow in Pennsylvania and across the country is important, according to White.
“The girls are technically as good as the boys, but they can’t compete with the boys because they get out-muscled,” White said.
