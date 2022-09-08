SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District board of education discussed and voted on various requests from the Athens Area School District at their monthly workshop meeting on Tuesday.
According to Sayre School Board president Peter Quattrini, Athens had previously sent out a request for proposal to Sayre for two parts; A building study within the school district of Athens and to do a feasibility study for a potential merger.
During the meeting, community and board members expressed concerns over the technical definition of a merger and researched the Pennsylvania School Boards Association’s official term prior to the meeting.
The concerns occurred as a result of both parties wishing to use the term consolidation rather than merger.
According to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, there is a technical difference between a merger and a consolidation.
Board member Donald Skerpon presented a resolution about the study and defined the difference between a merger and consolidation.
“Merger is a merger into a district and consolidation is the creation of a new identified district between multiple districts,” Skerpon said. “Consolidation has always been at least a point of discussion and certainly in our perspective as a board that is what this resolution really drives.”
The resolution stated that the Sayre Area School District agrees to partner with the Athens Area School District in a feasibility study on the viability of a school consolidation between the two districts and that the Sayre Area School District agrees with a 50/50 shared cost agreement.
Other board members discussed the study further.
“Not only do we need to define consolidation versus merger but I think we need to define what we want to see as an outcome out of a feasibility study,” board member Felicia Kmetz said. “(We need to see) what information we want and what as a district we would like to see so that we can digest it and make an informed decision because what they (Athens) may want to see may be different than what we want to see. We need to define what we want to see out of it so that we get the information we need to make a decision.”
The board assured community members of their interest in keeping Sayre at the same level as Athens.
“We want a completely equal partnership in this and not a takeover of any kind,” said Quattrini.
For the study, specific companies will look into both districts and share their findings with the schools. The information will also be shared with the public.
“There is so much involved with this; voting districts, building studies, educational offerings between both school districts, extracurriculars, athletics, teachers, and administration,” Quattrini said. “There are so many parts to this that need to be explicitly detailed in this feasibility study. We can’t make a decision without this.”
The board had a 7-2 vote to accept the resolution of a feasibility study.
Board members Debra Agnew and Andrew Hickey voted no.
The board discussed two other requests from the Athens school board. A Comprehensive Athletic Cooperative Agreement with Athens Area School District for the start of the 2024-2025 school year and for Sayre Area School District to pay tuition for 9th through 12th grade students to attend Athens Area School District for the start of the 2024-2025 school year.
The board unanimously voted no to both of these requests due to the members needing more information and not wanting to make a premature decision.
A recommendation was made by Skerpon to have a series of joint meetings be scheduled between both schools’ board of directors to develop their strategic intent and the subsequent work plan.
Ms. Agnew and Mr. Hickey should have explained the reasoning for their votes. Unacceptable. Vote them off the board, they are not interested in doing what is best for the students. Ms. Agnew likely just protecting her business interests with the bus company contract at Sayre. Shameful.
